WarnerMedia Announces Additional San Diego Comic-Con @ Home 2021 Panels

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two panel will take place on Friday, July 23 at 3:00pm PT, and will feature Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Poison Ivy, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen). Actress/host Tiffany Smith (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) moderates the festivities. The link to view the panel (the link will not be live until the panel is starting) is here.

Moviesseattlepi.com

From 'The Walking Dead' to 'Star Trek,' the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con 'At Home'

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Mariduena in Talks to Lead DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña is in negotiations for the lead role in Blue Beetle for HBO Max and Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Angel Manuel Soto, who helmed the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age drama Charm City Kings, was earlier tapped to direct DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned Miss Bala and the upcoming Scarface reboot, wrote the script for Blue Beetle.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Comic-Con at Home

Showtime’s Dexter revival will make its first cuts in the fall. The premium cabler debuted a trailer for the revival, officially titled Dexter: New Blood, Sunday during a Comic-Con at…. ‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan to Play New Role in Season 7. The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will say goodbye...
thestreamable.com

San Diego Comic-Con Goes Remote & Shows Off Plenty of Streaming Content

For those of you missing your annual Comic-Con fix, there’s no need to fear. The event is going virtual for the second year in a row and promises plenty of news in the world of entertainment. The event technically starts on Wednesday afternoon, with a virtual panel showcasing the new...
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Crashes Comic-Con at Home Panel: Watch

Rick and Morty crashed their own panel at Comic-Con @ Home with a hilarious cameo! Adult Swim had a number of new projects to show off during Comic-Con @ Home this year, and one of the major franchises they brought was Rick and Morty. This panel featured not only co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder, but members of the cast as well with Sara Chalke (the voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (the voice of Summer) and Chris Parnell (the voice of Jerry) all in attendance. But one thing fans didn't expect to see was Rick and Morty themselves.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: ‘Rick and Morty’ Panel Discusses Season Five So Far

Entering the halfway point for Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Adult Swim’s original animated hit series Rick and Morty assembled an intergalactic panel of cast and crew for a half-hour conversation revolving around the newly released fifth season. The panel saw moderator, and voice of Mr. Goldenfold from the series, Brandon Johnson (Ingrid Goes West) bounce around to talk about some of the season’s key points with creator Dan Harmon (Community), showrunner and executive producer Scott Marder (The Mick), Spencer Grammer (Greek) who voices Summer, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) who voices Beth, and Chris Parnell (Archer) who voices Jerry. A noticeable absence was co-creator and voice of the titular character, Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites).
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

Diamond PREVIEWS San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives [UPDATE July 21]

San Diego Comic-Con may be virtual again this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t expect exclusives. Diamond PREVIEWS will be unveiling 21 SDCC exclusives this month, including toys and collectibles. To purchase, you can shop through your local comic shop using the item codes or pre-order online. Alternatively, you can purchase them online — with products set to be on released starting July 21.
Movieswmleader.com

Looking back on the San Diego Comic-Con Lord of the Rings panel from 2001

“The heirs of Elendil do not forget all things past,” said Strider…. Neither does Ringer fandom — that gregarious, hyper-creative global collective that puts literature and legacy first. Not only do we have Oliphaunts in our stories, we have their memory, too. From the age of eight, I have been...
Comicsbloody-disgusting.com

Official Art Teases SYFY’s “Day of the Dead” Series Ahead of Comic-Con@Home Panel [Exclusive]

SYFY recently gave a 10-episode series order to a new take on George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead,” as you may recall, with Steven Kostanski (The Void, Leprechaun Returns, Psycho Goreman) directing four episodes. SYFY is planning to premiere their “Day of the Dead” series this Fall, and we’ll be getting a sneak peek first-look out of Comic-Con@Home this weekend.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Her Role as Teela During the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

It was a big day for the Netflix animated reboot series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, as it not only premiered its first season on the streamer Friday, but it also had its own virtual panel at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con. Hosted by Kevin Smith (Clerks), creator of the series, the panel featured stars of the series Chris Wood (Supergirl), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tiffany Smith (Into the Dark), and Tony Todd (Candyman).
TV ShowsL.A. Weekly

Comic-Con @Home Has Some Killer Online Panels

Comic-Con International, held virtually last year due to the pandemic, failed to capture the revelry and excitement of the in-person event in San Diego, but there were some cool moments nonetheless. This year is no exception. Already in full swing, SDCC’s “Comic-Con@Home” weekend has all the entertainment-news-breaking panels and deep dive discussion about movies, comics, games, animation, and more that fans could want on their computer screens. Marvel and Warner Bros. aren’t involved as they usually are, but quite a few films and TV shows are. The Walking Dead. Dr. Who, The Simpsons, Masters of the Universe, Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Lucifer, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Bob’s Burgers, plus celebrations for the work of Todd McFarlane and Robert Kirkman and sneak peeks at the highly anticipated new Chucky TV series (pictured) and the Dexter revamp. Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/comiccon to watch. More info at https://www.comic-con.org.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Recap: American Dad! Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panel

Adapting to a life of quarantine during Covid-19 has been an adjustment for everyone, our favourite shows and events included. San Diego Comic-Con has decided to continue the big show in a virtual event for the second year in a row. Comic-Con@Home has been a different way to get fans...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Blade Runner: Black Lotus Panel

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus panel was moderated by Jason DeMarco and included the two co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Also joining the panel was executive producer Joseph Chou, voice director Wes Gleason, and the voice of the main character Elle: Jessica Henwick. Blade Runner: Black Lotus has been...
EntertainmentPosted by
FanSided

TWDU and AMC Comic-Con@Home panels available on AMC+

July 23-25 Comic-Con@Home will be featuring their 2021 virtual event. If you cannot watch the panels at their scheduled times, AMC has announced they will feature all of the panels on AMC+ the day after their Comic-Con airing. AMC will have a huge presence at this year’s event. The Walking...
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Online Scavenger Hunt

Prize Mule may not be heading to the San Diego Convention Center right about now… but we’ve got fun, games, and prizes for you anyway! We’re kicking today off with an Online Scavenger Hunt, with lots of fun prizes!. To enter, simply head here and fill out the answers to...
MoviesDecider

Comic-Con at Home Schedule: Every TV and Movie Panel, From ‘Doctor Who’ to ‘Fear Street’

San Diego’s epic Comic-Con returns to your home this year, revamping the digital-based convention once more in order to keep folks around the world safe from the pandemic. If you ever wanted to attend the annual convention, chock full of star-studded panels and sneak peeks into your favorite shows, now’s the best time. Ditch the expensive plane ticket, long lines, and tiny hotel room for the luxury of your own home. Better yet, you can keep this handy-dandy schedule open on your computer to help navigate your time at 2021’s Comic-Con at Home.

