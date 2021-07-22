WarnerMedia Announces Additional San Diego Comic-Con @ Home 2021 Panels
He Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two panel will take place on Friday, July 23 at 3:00pm PT, and will feature Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Poison Ivy, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen). Actress/host Tiffany Smith (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) moderates the festivities. The link to view the panel (the link will not be live until the panel is starting) is here.www.bubbleblabber.com
