Big is finally back on the set of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot, but we can’t exactly say he looks happy to see Carrie. It’s been 11 years since the second Sex and the City movie premiered, and in that time, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to daydream about what exactly happens to Carrie and Big’s relationship. When it was revealed that Chris Noth would indeed join the revival series, along with Carrie’s other notable ex and fan favorite Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), fan rumors started swirling even harder.