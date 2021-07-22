9 Zoë Kravitz Performances That Prove She’s The Ultimate Cool Girl

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Eva Thomas. Dry hair? The heat can have that effect. How about dry, rough, itchy skin? Summer temperatures (and excess sun exposure) are probably the culprit for that, too. The solution? Ramping up the hydration — and no, we don't only mean increasing your H2O consumption. What you put on your body is just as important as what you put in it, and perennial cool girl Zoë Kravitz just reminded us about the multitasking beauty buy that'll make your hair, skin, and nails look the best they ever have.