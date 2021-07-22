Cancel
Callands, VA

Callands Post Office stamps place in history

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALLANDS, Va. — After two years of work, the Callands community celebrated the restoration and relocation of their historic post office. The office was built in 1885 and was in operation until 1970. The building was originally at the intersection of Highway 57 and Highway 41 before it was moved to Sago Road last year. The old post office now sits with Callands historic Callands Clerks Office and courthouse, both built in the early 1770s.

