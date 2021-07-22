A beginner’s guide to gardening
Some form of gardening has been around since the first days of human existence. It’s an activity that not only helps sustain life but brings joy and satisfaction. However, as the saying goes, getting started is the hardest part. It can be intimidating to understand the verbiage around gardening and figure out what plants will grow well where you live. When you boil it down, gardening is a very basic act and, contrary to what you’ll see in gardening catalogs and online supply stores, it doesn’t require a lot of supplies or money to get started. It does, however, take some planning and knowledge. Luckily, even if you’re a beginner, you can get started on a successful garden with these tips.inhabitat.com
