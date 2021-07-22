Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

A beginner’s guide to gardening

By Dawn Hammon
Inhabitat.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome form of gardening has been around since the first days of human existence. It’s an activity that not only helps sustain life but brings joy and satisfaction. However, as the saying goes, getting started is the hardest part. It can be intimidating to understand the verbiage around gardening and figure out what plants will grow well where you live. When you boil it down, gardening is a very basic act and, contrary to what you’ll see in gardening catalogs and online supply stores, it doesn’t require a lot of supplies or money to get started. It does, however, take some planning and knowledge. Luckily, even if you’re a beginner, you can get started on a successful garden with these tips.

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Vegetable Garden#Garden Plants#Clay Soil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: What peeling bark on a tree means

So often we choose a tree because of its flowers, leaves, fall color or its fruit. Often, we forget about the bark. However, on many trees, the bark is the most interesting part of the tree. This can be especially true on deciduous trees that lose their leaves in the winter. The bark can be a feature that adds tremendous interest to a tree.
Newsweek

How to Care for Tomato Plants: Pruning, Trimming, Bug Control

Tomatoes are often the staple of any home vegetable garden and there are ample reasons why. The fruit (often mistakenly considered a vegetable) is tasty, relatively easy to grow and is a versatile cooking and salad ingredient. Once considered poisonous, the tomato has become a popular choice for vegetable gardens...
Gardeningnonpareilonline.com

Create a garden pond

The soothing sound of running water and scent of floating flowers in a pond can help you create an outdoor living space to escape the hectic noise and commotion of daily living. A garden pond can add a tranquil atmosphere and be a focal point in a landscape plan or tucked away as a quiet retreat. When you’re considering a location, choose a level area that gets good sunlight and is nearby or within an easy reach of a water spigot for filling the pond.
Mahoning County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Dig in for plant exchange

Need a midsummer pick-me-up garden activity? The Mahoning County Master Gardeners have a fun one for you. Yes, a plant exchange in August. August is a great time to relocate and split perennials that have finished their bloom for the season. That is any perennial that bloomed in the spring and early summer. Dividing them will help rejuvenate the plant, provide more plants for other locations and some to share with gardening friends. Dividing helps rejuvenate plants and keeps them vibrant for the next few years.
GardeningArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Life down under with inoculated soil

Striding through the forest one Sunday afternoon, my husband and I came upon a small grouping of flourishing pinyon pines. I stopped and handed Hugh a trowel, declaring, “Here’s a great spot. Let’s start digging!” He queried, “Jog my memory. What are we digging for?”. I had recently read an...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Master Gardener: 'Bumper crop' of bagworms this year

Bagworms are out in full force this year. I received an email from Extension entomologist Dr. Erik Rebek recently, and he used the term “bumper crop” in reference to the quantity of bagworms being found in northern and eastern Oklahoma this year. I don’t know about you, but I would rather hear the term “bumper crop” used in reference to delicious peaches from Porter rather than bagworms, but here we are.
Maine Statenewscentermaine.com

Dry June and rainy July are wreaking havoc on gardens

July is officially the rainiest in record in the state of Maine. One look at your flowers and vegetables might tell you they are not happy about it. It's just too much water. So if your plants have taken a beating, Tom Estabrook, of Estabrook's in Yarmouth, has some suggestions. He says it's really the combination of drought conditions in June and excessive rain in July that are upsetting our containers and vegetable beds. Potted plants are likely showing wear and tear. Estabrook suggests that the next time they need a little water include a fertilizer with it. He likes miracle grow bloom booster or any other liquid fertilizer. Those will push new blooms out to cover those looking sad right now. Containers of course will dry out faster than the plants in the ground and therefore need to be watered sooner.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Organic Gardening in Hyderabad, India

Today we’re headed all the way to Hyderabad, India, to see Sarada Tummala’s beautiful garden. I am a freelance content writer. I love documenting my home garden and farm. I am into sustainable living and love the science of organic gardening and farming. I live in a west-facing villa with...
Home & GardenGreat Bend Tribune

Create your own backyard paradise

You don’t need a plane ticket, tank full of gas or train ride to enjoy a bit of paradise. Create your own in a small alcove, large patio, or deck in your own backyard. Start by visualizing what paradise looks and feels like to you. A table and chair surrounded by beautiful plants makes a wonderful space to relax, read a book and enjoy some alone time. For some, it means a patio or deck filled with colorful planters and surrounded by ornamental grasses, vine covered trellises, flowering shrubs, and evergreens. These will help define the space, provide privacy, mask unwanted noise, and provide a great space for entertaining.
Creek County, OKsapulpatimes.com

Creek County Master Gardener: Seed Propagation Methods

Summer color in our yards and gardens is such a treat for our eyes! The vibrant reds, purples and yellows work to attract many pollinators who come to nectar. Vibrant purple garden phlox have the added benefit of a strong, sweet fragrance. Butterflies and moths have been increasingly visible on this plant during the last few weeks. My gardener’s mind is already jumping to next year to plan to increase the color show!
GardeningFarm and Dairy

How to plant a cover crop in your vegetable garden

My garden had limited success this year for a lot of reasons — my cat harassed my seedlings, extremely hot days during spring wilted some of my transplants, flea beetles ravaged my eggplants, my squash plants smothered my melons, my tomatoes and peppers weren’t pollinated as well as I’d hoped and nothing grew very big on the east side of the garden.
AgricultureRomesentinel.com

​​​​​​​Enjoy better vegetable harvests with these simple tips

Growing your own vegetables allows you to grow what you want, and it is rewarding to be able to say that you grew it yourself!. As a home gardener, you have an advantage of harvesting right at peak quality. However, knowing when a vegetable has reached its best eating quality can be difficult to determine, especially for a first-time vegetable gardener.
Gardeningruralsprout.com

How to Utilize Trap Crops To Save Your Garden From Pests

The wisdom to use trap crops in your garden is free for the taking. Only you have to be introduced to the concept first, to understand why it’s so important. Let’s say that becoming an organic gardener is your ultimate goal. There are several ways to get there and none...
Home & Gardenwkdzradio.com

Powdery Mildews In The Home Landscape

Powdery mildew is one of the most easily recognizable diseases of landscape and garden plants. It is the name given to a group of diseases caused by several closely related fungi. Their common symptom is a grayish-white, powdery mat visible on the surface of leaves, stems, and flower petals. Humidity...
GardeningPosted by
newschain

How rewilding can boost your garden – and your life

As well as being good for biodiversity, rewilding a patch of your garden can also provide a wealth of riches, including valuable fertiliser and delicious tea. Wildflowers, weeds and plants that may once have been considered an invasive nuisance can be harvested and used to enrich your plot – and your life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy