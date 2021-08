Seven years ago, Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner identified a gap in their field of media relations — and acted on it. In 2014, JBC was born in New York City with the mission of creating a more thoughtful approach to public relations, and today, it has made good on that initial vision. Now with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, JBC has since grown into the premier media relations agency for fast-growing, venture-backed startups in industries spanning fashion and beauty, health and well-being, food and beverage, technology, social impact, home and more.