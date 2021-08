South Africa have their captain, Siya Kolisi, in the starting line-up after all reports suggested his Covid protocols would prevent him taking part. His leadership will be vital in the opening hour given his pack is a little light on experience. Kwagga Smith is in at Number 8, and the starting Lions props will fancy getting into Ox Nché and Trevor Nyakane. Nyakane is particular had a horrible time in the scrum during his outing for South Africa A.