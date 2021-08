Toledo and Indy locked up in a big time slugfest on Tuesday, but it was ultimately the bad guys who walked in off in 10 innings. Ricardo Pinto started for the Hens and was lit up for eight runs in just two innings of work. This after the Hens scored three in the top of the first, powered by an Aderlin Rodriguez two-run shot, his 16th on the season. Drew Carlton came on for four solid innings of relief to give the Hens space for a comeback, which they quickly produced.