Beck Is a Young Paul McCartney in the Video for “Find My Way”
Never have I imagined a young Paul McCartney getting down in a hotel hallway. Thankfully my brain won’t have to do the work, with the latest video from the former Beatle with an assist from Beck providing that visual (the two previously collaborated on trying to get into Tyga’s 2016 Grammy afterparty). “Find My Way” comes from McCartney III Imagined, the remix album of McCartney’s 18th solo LP McCartney III, and its video gets a high-tech treatment aging the musical legend backward with colorful, surreal effects.floodmagazine.com
