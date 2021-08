Tennessee will open preseason camp ahead of the 2021 season on Wednesday morning, and plenty of eyes will be on how the Vols look on offense over the coming weeks. Not only is there a fascinating quarterback competition, but Tennessee has promising young talent at both running back and wide receiver and plenty of battles to sort out on the offensive line, and there's excitement about what kind of impact first-year head Josh Heupel can have on a side of the football that's struggled the past few seasons. In addition to Heupel, a coach who will have a big hand in Tennessee's offense is coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh.