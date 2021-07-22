Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Full List of Rumored Balance Changes Coming to Apex Legends Season 10

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've compiled a full list of all the rumored balance changes that have been discussed for the future of Apex Legends. It seems like everyday there's a new piece of information from Respawn Entertainment's battle royale development team. Apex Legends has shown immense growth in popularity since its release in February 2019—so it follows that fans would find as much information about the game floating around. Additionally, Respawn has committed to transparent communication with its Apex players, meaning most questions the community has are swiftly answered.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Respawn Entertainment#Cloud9#Solace#Darkhorsecomics#Https T Co Vyqg5wbk1f#Wattson Mains#Lead Game Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends adding Warzone-like map feature in Season 10

Apex Legends’ World’s Edge is going to undergo some pretty significant changes in Season 10, and some eagle-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be cable cars. With the current Apex Legends season soon coming to a close, many of the game’s players are looking ahead to Season 10: Emergence.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Apex Legends Emergence Coming August 3rd

The trailer highlights a flashy cinematic showing off the new Legend. Gameplay will come later on July 26th to highlight the new changes. Let's hope this time Respawn won't be hacked again as the company is currently dealing with issues involving Titanfall and Titanfall 2.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Apex Legends introduces new Legend Seer ahead of Emergence season reveal on Thursday

Respawn and EA have released the latest Stories from the Outlands video to introduce Seer, the next playable Legend in Apex Legends. Seer will arrive as part of the game’s next tenth Season named Emergence which is set for release on August 3. He’s described as having “an artist’s eye” and will have the power to control microdrones. The update will also include updates to the game’s World’s Edge map, and a new weapon in the Rampage LMG.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends Season 10 adding cable car transport from Warzone

Apex Legends Season 10 will be arriving soon, and there’s a ton of speculation regarding what new content will be in the update. Now, it’s been revealed that a cable car system will be implemented, similar to the one in Warzone. Season 9 of Apex Legends brought a plethora of...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Seer Is the Next Legend Coming to Apex Legends

EA and Respawn Entertainment have sent out a new Apex Legends lore trailer to introduce the next Legend coming to the game. Seer is a cursed Legend and has been created in collaboration with Robert Valley known for his work on Tron: Uprising and other well-known IPs. Seer will be...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Seer Abilities: Top Theories Ahead of Season 10

Apex Legends fans are eager to learn what Seer's abilities will be when he becomes available in Season 10: Emergence. So far, precious little data is available about Seer's utility in the actual game. Much of his lore has been revealed, including his name—Obi Edolasim—origin story of being raised in the Arenas, and even the Nigerian ethnic group he's a part of—the Igbo. We've been able to get a first look at his appearance via the Outlands short "Metamorphosis" as well as his official splash art and character model on the Season 10 webpage.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 10 buffs and nerfs for Legends so far

The tenth season of Apex Legends, Emergence, is now only a couple weeks away, and as well as the new Legend Seer, new Rampage LMG weapon, and map updates, there will also be Legend balancing. Buffs and nerfs to the various playable characters are a necessary part of every major...
Video GamesComicBook

DOOM Eternal Receives Surprising New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

DOOM Eternal has received a surprising new update from the team at id Software. The update, which is available to download right now across all platforms, doesn't bring a ton of changes to the popular first-person, but it does come with a handful of tweaks for both the campaign and multiplayer components.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Emergence Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021

EA Play Live 2021 debuted the trailer of Apex Legends' next season Emergence, which is the introduction of the new legend Seers. In the above video, game director Chad Grenier elaborates what's coming to the popular battle royale with its next season including, new arena maps, ranked arenas, and Seers abilities. Emergence is expected to launch August 3, 2021.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Respawn shows off Apex Legends: Emergence season starting August 3

Respawn Entertainment unveiled a glimpse of its new Apex Legends Emergence season for its popular battle royale game. It debuts August 3. The 10th season of Apex Legends features a new Legend, a hero dubbed Seer, who Respawn introduced earlier this week. Game director Chad Grenier announced the new mode at the EA Play online event today. Seer was born a “cursed child” with mystical abilities and a powerful gaze.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Arenas Maps and Rotation in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Arenas is quietly growing into a major part of Apex Legends, and that means that it’s a good idea to keep an eye on Arenas map rotations, the same way one might hone in on rotations for Battle Royale. Season 10 is the first time we see a major shift in the Arenas rotation since the inception of the game mode, and it’s definitely going to have players looking for some interesting battles. Let’s take a look at the rotation schedule and all maps for Season 10: Emergence.
WWEwmleader.com

Apex Legends new character Seer: full ability kit

While we don’t have the official ability descriptions just yet, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier did explain Seer’s kit to WWE’s Xavier Woods during EA Play Live. So here are the abilities as Grenier described them:. Passive: Seer can sense the heartbeats of enemies when he’s aiming down his...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Resident Evil performance patch releases, fixes frame rate issues

Days ago, we reported that Capcom planned on addressing the various performance issues affecting Resident Evil Village‘s PC version. A patch is now available that fixes the problems, according to the official Resident Evil Twitter account. Resident Evil Village is the latest in the long-running horror franchise. Though it is...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Demo out today for Fracked, a fast-paced PS VR action game

Our team is thrilled to share the opening chapters of their trailblazing PlayStation VR title, Fracked, available right now at PlayStation Store as a completely free-to-play demo! The full game has been confirmed as launching on August 20 and we cannot wait to hear your thoughts about this new action-adventure entry in the PS VR library.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Next-Gen GTA V Better Add Single-Player Content Or It Can Heck Off

It certainly wasn’t a surprise to learn that Take-Two and Rockstar would be bringing the incredibly successful GTA V to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in some form, so when it was announced during a State of Play last year, the world collectively nodded. “Yep, that’s about right”. I don’t think anyone was jumping out of their seats, fist pumping at the idea of a slightly better looking 8 year old game, but for a second there, there was hope for a GTA VI announcement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Ranking the best Brick-Breaker Games You Can Play Today on Xbox

You’d be hard-pressed to say that brick-breaker games are still relevant. While Tetris is getting 100-player versions and techno-infused VR editions, brick breakers just aren’t. At least, not yet. But while there’s no brick-breaker that you could point to and say “that’s what Breakout looks like in 2021”, the genre isn’t dead, either. Perhaps it’s the simplicity of making an Arkanoid clone, or the nostalgic glow it gives a small subset of players, but brick-breakers still arrive on Xbox every six months or so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy