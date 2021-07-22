Full List of Rumored Balance Changes Coming to Apex Legends Season 10

Apex Legends fans are eager to learn what Seer's abilities will be when he becomes available in Season 10: Emergence. So far, precious little data is available about Seer's utility in the actual game. Much of his lore has been revealed, including his name—Obi Edolasim—origin story of being raised in the Arenas, and even the Nigerian ethnic group he's a part of—the Igbo. We've been able to get a first look at his appearance via the Outlands short "Metamorphosis" as well as his official splash art and character model on the Season 10 webpage.