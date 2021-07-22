Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Report: How much do you need to earn hourly to afford rent in Sonoma, other North Bay counties?

By ELISSA CHUDWIN THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County residents need to earn at least $38.38 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a recent report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The annual “Out of Reach” report examines how much a full-time worker needs to earn to afford rental housing in the U.S. without spending more than 30% of their income. The report uses fair market rent, which are estimates determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine the cost of monthly rent in counties nationwide.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Mendocino, CA
Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Mendocino, CA
Government
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
Sonoma, CA
Society
Sonoma County, CA
Society
State
Hawaii State
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Bay#Rental Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy