Report: How much do you need to earn hourly to afford rent in Sonoma, other North Bay counties?

Sonoma County residents need to earn at least $38.38 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a recent report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The annual “Out of Reach” report examines how much a full-time worker needs to earn to afford rental housing in the U.S. without spending more than 30% of their income. The report uses fair market rent, which are estimates determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine the cost of monthly rent in counties nationwide.