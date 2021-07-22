Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cocaine Disguised As A Marble Cake Seized In Interstate Drug Bust

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday this week a New York man and a woman from Maine, were takin into custody after DEA agents seized 4 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $200,000 and $1,900 in cash. Well if nothing else, you gotta give credit where credit is do, because 2 pounds of the cocaine perfectly disguised as a marble cake! Now that's what you call being creative, an it looked real too. The Maine DEA said they received a tip that the couple would be traveling on Interstate 295 and police were able to identify their vehicle and made the stop. A drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics was onboard and that's when the money, 2 kilos of coke and the geniusly disguised cake were found.

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#The Maine Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Maine DEA agents discover $200,000 in cocaine disguised as store-bought sheet cake

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) this week discovered about 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a sheet cake with a known New York City-based drug dealer. The Maine DEA on Tuesday arrested John Cedeno, otherwise known as "Papers," of New York and Chelsy Cochran of Winslow, Maine, after agents caught them traveling with a "significant amount of cocaine" that the suspects were allegedly preparing to distribute throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties, the agency said in a Facebook post.
Maine StateWMTW

Thousands of doses of fentanyl seized in Maine drug bust

SANFORD, Maine — Police and state drug agents seized almost 4 pounds of fentanyl during a drug bust in Sanford this weekend. Police arrested Scott Huff, 40, and Eva Valley, 30, early Saturday. Both were charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Officers say during their four-month investigation, agents conducted several undercover...
Maine StatePosted by
Oxygen

2 Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested In Maine After Authorities Find Cocaine Disguised As A Cake

Two suspected drug traffickers may get their just desserts after authorities say they found the pair in possession of a hefty amount of cocaine disguised as a packaged cake. John Cedeno, 25, and Chelsy Cochran, 33, are facing charges of aggravated drug trafficking after agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency stopped their vehicle and found two kilos of cocaine — valued at $200,000 — carefully hidden in the trunk along with $19,000 in cash, according to a statement from the department.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
RestaurantsNew York Post

McDonald’s staffers arrested after drugs found in kid’s Happy Meal

Two employees of a McDonald’s in Maine are facing drug charges after a customer found a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction inside her son’s Happy Meal box. Mom Shirlee Marchesseault said her “blood was boiling” when she discovered Suboxone packets nestled alongside her 11-year-old’s toy and McNuggets, News...
Northampton County, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drugs, weapons seized

JACKSON – Pot, cocaine, and firearms, including one listed as stolen, were seized during saturated patrols by narcotic units over a recent two-day span in Northampton County. Captain C.A. Parker with the Narcotics Unit of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said three adult males and two male juveniles were involved...
RestaurantsNewsweek

McDonald's Worker Takes 'Brutal Beating', Police On Hunt For Suspects

Investigators are on the hunt for three suspects after a McDonald's worker was given a "brutal beating" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the city's police department said Sunday. In a statement issued on Wilkes-Barre City Police Department's Facebook page, law enforcement released surveillance photos of three men accused of assaulting the employee...
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

BUSTED: 31 Nabbed, 14 Pounds Of Coke, Firearms Seized In Massive Drug Distribution Scheme

Thirty-one people were arrested following a months-long New Jersey drug distribution scheme that netted 14.3 pounds of cocaine, two firearms and more than $193,000 in cash, authorities announced. An investigation into “Operation Triple Tragedy” involved law enforcement agencies from Somerset, Union, and Middlesex counties and the U.S. Postal Service. Somerset...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Fugitive, 27, who shot his ex-girlfriend dead and wounded two cops outside Texas gas station is killed in shootout with Mexican police after fleeing across border

A man who is suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend dead and wounding two law enforcement agents at Texas gas station has been killed during a shootout with cops in Mexico after fleeing south of the border. Eduardo Zamora, 27, was wanted over the fatal shooting of Destiny Pemelton, 28, at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy