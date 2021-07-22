Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL teams get 2021-22 schedules with, without Olympic break

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEN6Q_0b50GbhM00
1 of 3

The NHL sent teams two versions of the 2021-22 schedule — one that includes an Olympic break to pause the season so players can go to Beijing and another version of what the calendar would look like if they do not.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed all 32 teams have seen each schedule and that as of Thursday afternoon there was not an agreement in place between the league, the NHLPA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee for players to return to the Winter Olympics.

The schedule the NHL is unveiling later in the day includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. That would push the end of the Stanley Cup Final back to late June and include some more frenetic stretches of play during the regular season.

“The league is working on parallel paths,” said Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who is also in charge of picking the 2022 U.S. Olympic roster. “I have to tip my cap to the schedule makers. They have a tough job. There’s 32 teams and they’re doing two schedules for both. Either way, however the schedules shake out, we will make it work.”

Each one includes the Winter Classic between Minnesota and St. Louis on Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, an outdoor game between the Predators and back-to-back champion Lightning in Nashville on Feb. 26 and All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong, tabbed by Hockey Canada to run the Olympic management team, said the Beijing break is longer than Sochi in 2014. Nonetheless, the challenge is more similar to Russia than 2010 when the Games were nearby in Vancouver.

“It’s a little more compressed, but it’s not as bad as we’ve seen in the past,” Armstrong said. “The wear and tear coming back from (Sochi) was certainly a lot different than Vancouver. I would imagine going to China for that, the wear and tear is going to be different. It’s not the compression of the schedule. It’s what it does to the players and it’s trying to find rest, trying to give the players the opportunity to regenerate when they get back.”

Florida GM Bill Zito said the schedules are not drastically different. Training camps open in September and the season starts in mid-October for a full 82 games with a 16-team playoff for the Cup to follow either way.

Returning to the Olympics after skipping 2018 in South Korea would be worth it for those involved.

“Certainly, there’s a strong desire to go to Olympics, and there’s some details to be fine-tuned and worked out,” Bowman said. “If the Olympics do come to be, it’ll be a fantastic opportunity. I know the players are hopeful of that. If the details can get worked out, it would be pretty exciting.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Bill Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nhl Teams#Nhlpa#Predators#Gm#Hockey Canada#Ap Hockey#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Latest Jack Eichel rumors

The Big Question is, will Jack Eichel be traded before free agency starts or at some point before the NHL season starts?. NHL Trade Rumors have been going around about where Eichel could land since the NHL trade deadline. The main suitors were the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL rumors: Did Jack Eichel get traded yet?

Everyone knows Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is unhappy. But did he get his way and get traded during the 2021 NHL Draft?. There will be some big moves during the 2021 NHL Draft, including the Buffalo Sabres selecting No. 1 overall. The draftees won’t be the only players getting...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLmarkerzone.com

AT LEAST ONE NHL TEAM WOULD LET EICHEL CHOOSE HIS OWN SURGERY, IF THEY ACQUIRED HIM

The Jack Eichel saga took an interesting turn recently as his own personal surgeon appeared on the 31 Thoughts podcast to explain the dispute between Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres. Dr. Chad J. Prusmack explained that both he and Buffalo's doctors agree that Eichel needs surgery. What is being disputed is the type of surgery Eichel should have. Dr. Prusmack has recommended disc replacement over anterior cervical discectomy with fusion (ACDF), which is what Buffalo's doctors are recommending. Prusmack claimed the replacement, which he stated has been done on other professional athletes, would cut recovery time down from six months to two, and greatly reduce the chance of needing more surgery down the road (you can read his in-depth explanation here).
NHLPosted by
FanSided

What now for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Kevin Lankinen?

The wait is over. The new guy will play for the Blackhawks! There was even a short video confirming that he’d play for Chicago this season, and the message immediately went viral. The lingering question now is, what does this mean for Chicago Blackhawks‘ goalie, Kevin Lankinen? Will he still...
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
NHL

NHL Announces Golden Knights 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule

VEGAS (July 22, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today, July 22, the Golden Knights schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The full schedule can be found below. All times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The Golden Knights will open their fifth season against...
SportsABC News

What Olympian Caeleb Dressel ate for his 1st cheat meal after winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel is back in the U.S. after he made a huge splash in Tokyo with five gold medals, two Olympic records and one world record. From shedding tears of joy at the poolside podium while the National Anthem rang through the arena to poker nights with teammates and sipping on Coke floats in the dining hall of the Olympic village, the Team USA superstar has no shortage of standout moments, both big and small.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL reveals 2021-22 schedule release date

For those of you who have been waiting patiently for the 2021-22 NHL schedule to be released, you won’t have to wait much longer. The NHL has announced that the 2021-22 schedule will be released this coming Thursday during the 6:00 p.m. edition of SportsCenter. Stay tuned!. The 2021-22 NHL...
NHLchatsports.com

2021-22 NHL Schedule to Be Released Thursday on 'SportsCenter'

The Tampa Bay Lightning just won their second straight Stanley Cup on July 7, but the NHL is already turning its attention to the upcoming season. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press cited a source from ESPN PR and noted the league will announce the 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Thursday during the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy