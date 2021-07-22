Family Life Center plans first ‘Walk for Life’ at Harmon Field

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Family Life Center will hold its inaugural Walk for Life at Harmon Field on Saturday to raise money for its offices in Wapakoneta and St. Marys.

The walk is an opportunity “for people to show their stance on life,” said Alyssa Lauck, director of the Family Life Center of Auglaize County’s Wapakoneta office, which opened last spring.

“In our culture today, life isn’t being recognized as important in the world,” Lauck said, “and we want to show that life does begin at conception, scientifically.”

The Walk for Life will be held from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Harmon Field, offering a variety of family-friendly activities and live music from local artists Worship Anyway.

Erb chicken dinners will be available for presale, with pickup between 4-6 p.m. Beverages, cotton candy and snow cones will also be on sale.

To support the Family Life Center, participants can pledge to walk the track and raise donations for the Family Life Centers of Wapakoneta and St. Marys, which offer free pregnancy tests, STI testing, limited ultrasounds, parenting classes, discounted diapers, Bible studies and other services for expectant parents.