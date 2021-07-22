Cancel
Frankfort, KY

Beshear uses ex-Trump official's words in urging COVID shots

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor is highlighting a warning from a Trump administration health official in urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes as the delta variant causes a spike in cases. After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged Thursday the unvaccinated likely won’t listen to him. So he recounted Scott Gottlieb’s warning. Gottlieb served as head of the Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump. Gottlieb said recently that for most unvaccinated Americans who become infected with the delta variant, the virus will be the most serious they get in their lifetime.

