Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From Earbuds to Compression Boots, These Are the Athlete-Approved Products to Buy Now

By Tim Chan
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re training for the Olympics or just keeping in shape at home, there are a number of athlete-endorsed fitness products these days that you should consider adding to your workout routine — and recovery routine too. Used by some of the top athletes in the world — including a...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyjah Huston
Person
Rihanna
Person
Colleen Quigley
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Football#Nike Pegasus#Earbuds#Rolling Stone#Team Oakley#Prizm#Nixon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
NFL
News Break
Shopping
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Little Posite One Inspired by Space

Nike has just released a new Little Posite One, which is a kid exclusive and is inspired by the Moon. This Kids Nike Air Foamposite One comes dressed in a Photon Dust, University Red, Game Royal, and Metallic Silver color combination. Highlighted with a White Foamposite shell, while both Blue and Red adorn the tongue, liner, and pull tabs which alternate from left to right. Next, Grey adorns the mid-foot shank plate that resembles the moon’s surface while a moon-face graphic lands on the heel.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
ApparelGear Patrol

The Best Chelsea Boots You Can Buy

Chelsea boots originate in England in the mid-19th century. They've only strayed from home just recently. The elasticized wonders were a staple in mid-’60s London scenes and protected the feet of seemingly every British invader — from John to Ringo. Recently, they’ve seen a revival on many of menswear’s best-dressed.
SportsNBC Washington

4 to Watch: Simone Biles Returns on Beam, Men's Basketball Quarterfinals

Simone Biles will be back on the competition stage at the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA will play against Spain in the men's basketball quarterfinals. Sports climbing will also make its Olympic debut. For a complete rundown of the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com....
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Women’s Nike Zoom Wildhorse 7 Stands Out In Multiple Yellow Hues

Unveiled via official images back in February, the Nike Zoom Wildhorse 7 has recently emerged in a women’s-exclusive option boasting various shades of vibrant yellow. Touted as a more supportive option for off-road exploration, the silhouette features the same Nike React foam cushioning that has appeared on top-tier Nike Running and Nike Basketball propositions. Breathable mesh across the mid-top, sock-like model are covered in a combination of “Pollen,” “Saturn Gold,” and “Yellow Strike,” creating a look that’ll be impossible to miss on the trails. Furthermore, the pull tab on the heel and surrounding area introduce a “Lime Glow” tone that also complements the white profile swooshes. All in all, the upcoming pair harkens back to the late 1980s and 1990s during which the Swoosh was introducing color to the drab sea of hiking footwear at the time.
Swimming & SurfingTODAY.com

Caeleb Dressel talks about winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo and Simone Biles

Having won five Olympic gold medals, Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel sat down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin in Tokyo before heading home to the U.S. “It was really fun competing: This is the pinnacle of our sport,” he says. He also comments on Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from Olympic events: “I’m OK with the call that Simone did … just leave her alone.” He rejects comparisons of himself to Michael Phelps, saying, “It’s not fair to Michael, it’s not fair to me.”Aug. 2, 2021.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Max 97 LX Woven Releasing in Pastel Pink

Nike’s Air Max 97 LX Woven will be dropping in a special Pastel Pink colorway for the ladies in the near future. Fan or not, the Woven Nike Air Max 97 is here and it appears Nike will be planning multiple colorways for the silhouette. Taking the usual AM97 build and reapplying an all-new material that features soft suede throughout the majority of the design while also featuring woven patterns that allow for a little more ventilation than the 97 is used to. Along with tonal pink detailing on the laces, tongue, sockliner, and branding, for contrast Nike has placed a white rubber midsole and a creamy aged Air unit on the bottoms to finish off the brand new design.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Available Now // adidas Top Ten “UNC Tar Heels” Pack

There’s been a mighty resurgence from the category of 80s hoops shoes of late, with classics like the adidas Forum and New Balance 550 beginning to provide somewhat of an alternative to the almost unattainable Air Jordan 1 and Nike Dunk drops. Following the lead of New Balance, who last year hijacked a handful of classic Air Jordan colorways for their 550, adidas will also adorn one of their classic designs in Mike’s famous duds, this time harkening back to his days as a Tar Heel.
Apparelhypebeast.com

On-foot View of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey"

The holiday season is a major one for the Jordan Brand team, especially the month of December as this is traditionally when it conducts a special Air Jordan 11 launch. In 2021, Michael Jordan‘s sportswear brand is slated to bring new life to one of the silhouette’s most iconic colorways — the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”. This marks the makeup’s first time back on the market since it retroed in 2010.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

Click here to read the full article. GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...
Gymnasticsallfans.co

Olympic dream ‘finished’: MyKayla Skinner wins silver on vault

SALT LAKE CITY — MyKayla Skinner described her ending to the Tokyo Olympics as being “heartbroken.” The Olympic dream was over and she remained in Tokyo only to support her teammates. Her gymnastics career was complete and she was leaving empty handed. But that ending turned out to be just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy