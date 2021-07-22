Sharks get one key remaining RFA under contract, still have others

Day 1 of free agency came and went and there was a blizzard of activity. The floodgates opened up at noon and the first email hit the ol' inbox at 12:06 p.m. ET announcing the Stars' signing of defenseman Ryan Suter. After that, news was breaking fast and furious. Despite the flat cap, a number of teams backed up the armored trucks to get their guy and now some of the NHL's best will be donning new sweaters come October.