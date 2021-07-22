Cancel
NHL

Sharks get one key remaining RFA under contract, still have others

By Curtis Pashelka
Marin Independent Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — The Sharks locked up one of their remaining restricted free agents, announcing on Thursday the re-signing of forward Rudolfs Balcers to a two-year contract. Balcers, 24, had 17 points in 41 games for the Sharks last season after the team claimed off of waivers in January. Balcers, a Sharks draft pick in 2015, had been with the Ottawa Senators for two years after he was part of the blockbuster deal that brought Erik Karlsson to San Jose in 2018.

www.marinij.com

