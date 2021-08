With Amazon set to release their new MMO game ‘New World’ later this month, there have been many people eagerly checking out the BETA to see if it might be worth the $40 asking price. If you are one of those people, however, and specifically someone who owns an Nvidia 30XX series graphics card, then you are currently being strongly advised by the community to steer well clear of it as following a report via Videocardz, a growing number of users are claiming that the game is completely bricking their GPU.