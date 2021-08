The premier Warzone pro player and content creator extraordinaire, Aydan himself, has just dropped his go-to custom loadout for the C58 in Verdansk '84 and Rebirth Island. With the way things stand in Season 4 Reloaded after Raven Software performed their largest weapon balance pass in Verdansk history, the C58 is easily one of, if not the best assault rifle to use in Warzone at the moment for those who can master its recoil pattern. While Aydan did admit that he still prefers the tried and true FARA 83 as his main AR, much like many of his competitive counterparts, the C58 is definitely a great option that all players should try if they haven't already.