New Woodlawn Health Center at Security Square Mall Opens

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Woodlawn Health Center at the O.W.E. Center at Security Square opened Tuesday. At 8,800 square feet, the new location for the health center more than doubles its previous location, which Baltimore County officials said was the county’s smallest. but busiest, health center.

The new center will be run through a partnership with the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center and offer what county officials described as improved access to public transportation, expanded onsite parking and increased access to community services.

Baltimore County runs eight health centers offering health counseling, immunizations, family planning services and screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Woodlawn WIC services also are now housed in the new facility.

Construction on the $1.5 million project began in December 2020.

The O.W.E. Center is a community service hub managed by the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center and has a food pantry supported by the Maryland Food Bank, supermarkets, as well as a community conference room available for community association meetings. Center officials plan to expand services in the new facility by adding a youth center, a 24-hour daycare and a workforce development center, Karen Stanley Bethea, senior pastor of Set the Captives Free Outreach Center, said in a statement.

