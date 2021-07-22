Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodlawn, MD

New Woodlawn Health Center at Security Square Mall Opens

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLqHP_0b50AnDe00

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Woodlawn Health Center at the O.W.E. Center at Security Square opened Tuesday. At 8,800 square feet, the new location for the health center more than doubles its previous location, which Baltimore County officials said was the county’s smallest. but busiest, health center.

The new center will be run through a partnership with the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center and offer what county officials described as improved access to public transportation, expanded onsite parking and increased access to community services.

Baltimore County runs eight health centers offering health counseling, immunizations, family planning services and screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Woodlawn WIC services also are now housed in the new facility.

Construction on the $1.5 million project began in December 2020.

The O.W.E. Center is a community service hub managed by the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center and has a food pantry supported by the Maryland Food Bank, supermarkets, as well as a community conference room available for community association meetings. Center officials plan to expand services in the new facility by adding a youth center, a 24-hour daycare and a workforce development center, Karen Stanley Bethea, senior pastor of Set the Captives Free Outreach Center, said in a statement.

Located in Security Square Mall, the O.W.E. Center is a comprehensive community service hub managed by the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center. In addition to housing the Woodlawn Health Center, the center provides a food pantry supported by the Maryland Food Bank and various local supermarkets, as well as a community conference room available for community association meetings.

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Woodlawn, MD
Government
City
Woodlawn, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#Security Square Mall#Health Centers#Wjz#Woodlawn Wic#The O W E Center#The Maryland Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Renown Health opens care traffic control center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Renown Health Transfer and Operations Center is now open. The state-of-the-art facility acts as a traffic control center for patient care and is the first of its kind in the northern Nevada region. The logistics command center is staffed 24/7 and constantly tracks the...
Alexandria, LAcenlanow.com

LSUA Health Center open doors to community for vaccinations

ALEXANDRIA, LA— Last semester, LSUA accommodated students, faculty, and staff on campus by offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the LSUA Health Center, right on campus. The LSUA Health Center has started giving vaccinations again. This time, LSUA has decided to open the Health Center to the surrounding community members, offering vaccinations...
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

New recovery center opens on south side

Stay positive. Dream big. Those positive words decorate the walls at Anabranch Recovery Center as reminders that a better future is ahead. Anabranch is a newly opened addiction treatment center south of Terre Haute to provide detoxification and rehabilitation in a residential setting. Located at 1400 Crossing Boulevard — in...
Aiken, SCThe Post and Courier

Rural Health Services planning new Women's Health Center

One local hospital will soon be expanding. Rural Health Services Inc. – Clyburn Center for Primary Care, located at 1000 Clyburn Place behind Aiken High School, has plans to construct a new Women's Health Center to increase its medical capacity. This building is necessary because the current facility is "bursting...
willmarradio.com

Health fair, community center re-opening Saturday in Renville

(Renville MN-) The Renville Community Center has been renovated and the city is putting on a grand re-opening celebration Saturday. In conjunction, they will be putting on a Live Well-Be Well Community Health Fair. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Things kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m, and afterward there will be a variety of family-friendly activities, health vendors, speakers and tours of the new police department, genealogy room and other community spaces.
Kettering, OHWDTN

Kettering Health opening new physician office in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health is building a new physician office in Centerville to expand healthcare services available to the community. In a statement, the healthcare network said they are building it at 1023 S. Main Street in a 66,000-square-foot facility. They expect the construction to be complete and the building to be open by the fall of 2022.
Ohio Statebarnesville-enterprise.com

Ohio Hills Health Centers has new name, new look

Ohio Hills Health Services is undergoing an exciting and significant transformation through the adoption of a new name and new logo. The name is being changed to Ohio Hills Health Centers (OHHC) to better reflect the scope of the organization. “We have five community health centers, and over 85 employees,”...
Springville, NYarcadeherald.com

Bertrand Chaffee Health Center opens in Springville

After years of planning and hard work, the Bertrand Chaffee Health Center opened its doors to the community on Monday, July 19. The Health Center, located at 210 E. Main St. across the parking lot from Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, will be the new home of the Bertrand Chaffee Primary Care Center, with other services coming to the building in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy