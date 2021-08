ONDA Beauty is looking for a social media intern to start in early August, ideally through the end of the year. This intern's primary responsibilities will be helping to manage our Instagram, and growing our TikTok channel. We may occasionally delegate other tasks to this individual, but social media will be the main focus. We would love to bring on a self-starter to take initiative and get creative. If you're passionate about content creation and beauty, this role will be right up your alley.