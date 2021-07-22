Company hit by massive ransomware attack obtains key to unlock customer files
The company hit by a massive ransomware attack just before Fourth of July weekend said it has obtained a computer key to unlock the files of hundreds of companies. Kaseya, an information technology company, said it got the universal decryptor key from a “trusted third party” and has validated that it works. Spokeswoman Dana Liedholm said Kaseya received the key Wednesday and has been working with customers to roll it out.www.unionleader.com
