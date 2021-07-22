Cancel
Company hit by massive ransomware attack obtains key to unlock customer files

By Rachel Lerman The Washington Post
Union Leader
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company hit by a massive ransomware attack just before Fourth of July weekend said it has obtained a computer key to unlock the files of hundreds of companies. Kaseya, an information technology company, said it got the universal decryptor key from a “trusted third party” and has validated that it works. Spokeswoman Dana Liedholm said Kaseya received the key Wednesday and has been working with customers to roll it out.

