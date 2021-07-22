Company hit by massive ransomware attack obtains key to unlock customer files

Ransomware Response Readiness Service Combined with Ransomware Kill Switch Technology Provides Resilience Against Attacks. GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, and Airgap, a cybersecurity provider of the industry’s first agentless Ransomware Kill Switch™, announced a partnership to help customers prepare for and defend against ransomware attacks. By combining GroupSense’s Ransomware Response Readiness Service (R3S) with Airgap’s Ransomware Kill Switch™ annual SaaS subscription, customers can microsegment their networks to automatically prevent the spread of ransomware during the incident mitigation lifecycle, prepare the business for how best to respond should there be an incident and have on-call negotiators who can make a settlement payment if necessary.