Happy Tuesday! After a fairly nice start to the work-week, cooler temperatures and rain return today. We break down the time-line below. Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Rain is heavy in spots this morning, and we can expect rain and storms throughout the day. If you currently don’t have rain in your area, we have clouds. Mostly cloudy sky conditions today with cooler temperatures. We will run below average today with highs only in the 70s region-wide. The rain will taper off tonight with overnight lows falling in the 50s and 60s.