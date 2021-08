During my time as a senator I have sensed an antagonistic attitude by the Legislature toward parental rights. Our juvenile statutes show a preference towards the state’s maternal instincts taking precedent over a parent’s constitutional rights. Those rights are guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution, exemplified by the words in the Supreme Court case Quilloin v. Walcott: “We cannot overlook or disregard that the ‘best interest’ standard is subject to the overriding recognition that ‘the relationship between a parent and a child is constitutionally protected.’”