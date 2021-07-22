Cancel
Android Auto’s beta program gives you early access to new features

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies as large as Google have to do a lot of testing before pushing changes to production, although sometimes things can still go very, very wrong. One way that Google and other companies test new features is by running a public beta tester program. Through these programs, companies enlist the help of ordinary users like you and me to try new features before they’re released to the general public. Google runs a number of beta tester programs for its Android apps, and today, the company has opened up a beta for the Android Auto app.

