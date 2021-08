I know movies require a lot of hard work. They’re a collaborative effort where a major production requires hundreds if not thousands of people working towards a single artistic effort. And yet watching a film like Jolt, it feels like everyone, from the director down to the production assistant is just phoning it in because the premise is silly, everyone’s getting paid, and the film will make no demands of its audience whatsoever. There’s nothing particularly bold about Tanya Wexler’s action-comedy. It’s a film that improves when it gets silly, but too often would prefer to be bitingly sarcastic and sardonic, which doesn’t really work with its outlandish setup and Wexler’s kinetic direction. What you’re left with is a movie that just kind of happens; an action film when you don’t feel like re-watching any of your favorites and you have about 90 minutes to kill so you may as well play something in the background that has minimal plot but style to spare.