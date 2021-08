Almost a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re probably feeling pretty frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that cases are surging again. Frustrated that you can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, increasingly, with the people in your life and around the country who still, even after the deaths of more than 611,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the things necessary to stop it in its tracks.