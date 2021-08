With her playing partners both in tight on No. 1, American Yealimi Noh had one thought in her head: “I hope I stick it, too, I don't want to be left out.”. She went one better, holing out from 126 yards for eagle, the first time she can remember opening a round with such a highlight. It also served as a great touchpoint anytime she felt a little pressure during her opening-round 65 at the Amundi Evian Championship.