Mark your calendars! We're excited to welcome you to the Wildling's Summer Open House on Sunday, August 29, 2 - 6 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy free museum admission during event hours, face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate from 2 - 4 p.m., activities, and more. Plus, meet some of the incredible artists of Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature and Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.