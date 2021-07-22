Cancel
Kerrigan duo to lead US Skyrunning squad

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Skyrunning recently announced it 2021World Junior Team in preparation for next week’s Fifth Annual World Championships in Italy. Eight individuals with hometowns that reflect a cross section of the United States were selected to represent their country. Finn Tower Pierce is a 16-year-old East Burke runner who made the cut, joining 19-year East Burke racer Naia Tower. William Haig is a 22-year-old Middlebury athlete who rounds out the Vermont contingent.

