Kerrigan duo to lead US Skyrunning squad
US Skyrunning recently announced it 2021World Junior Team in preparation for next week’s Fifth Annual World Championships in Italy. Eight individuals with hometowns that reflect a cross section of the United States were selected to represent their country. Finn Tower Pierce is a 16-year-old East Burke runner who made the cut, joining 19-year East Burke racer Naia Tower. William Haig is a 22-year-old Middlebury athlete who rounds out the Vermont contingent.www.timesargus.com
Comments / 0