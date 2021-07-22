Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

OPD investigating robberies described as 'hate crimes' targeting LGBTQ victims

fox35orlando.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating what they are describing as robberies that could rise to the level of hate crimes. Detectives on Thursday announced the arrest of two men, ages 16 and 18, who have been identified as suspects in a string of robberies at apartment complexes in the Millenia area. They committed at least eight armed robberies and one kidnapping between June and mid-July, according to investigators.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hate Crime#Lgbtq#Robber#Crime Spree#Opd#Lgbtq#Grinder#Sniffies#Orlando Police Sgt#Ridge Club#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy