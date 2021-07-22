Drier, warmer weather on tap for the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain and storm chances will be more isolated in the coming days as temperatures really crank up. Expect showers to dissipate before midnight. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog during the morning hours is possible Friday. Allow yourself some extra time to get to your morning destination as patchy dense fog could play a role in your commute. If you encounter fog make sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights.