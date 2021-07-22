Thursday afternoon news update
In this news update, The state's Department of Youth Services Commissioner held a meeting in western Mass. today regarding the death of an employee at the Tinkham Road facility in Springfield, crews responded to the Northampton airport after a small plane crashed just before noon today and a local business' camera brought a quick resolution to some illegal dumping concerns in Springfield. Also Don Maher has your latest local forecast.www.westernmassnews.com
