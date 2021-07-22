Parish president: Wear masks if not vaccinated

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that those who are are vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the same as before, but Inslee said he doesn’t want to make the the new guidance mandatory because he didn’t want to take away a benefit from those who are vaccinated, and he still had hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming weeks. Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year, and noted that is a legal requirement not up to the local jurisdictions.