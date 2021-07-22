Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Firefighter goes upside-down to rescue baby duckling from drain on busy Sylvester Road in Burien

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZIsT_0b4zt66E00

Photos courtesy Summer Peritore

Summer Peritore was driving home on July 13, 2021 when she witnessed a Mama duck and her nine ducklings crossing Sylvester Road SW, so she stopped to watch the parade of cuteness near St Anne Hospital.

However, as the ducklings were trying to jump up onto the sidewalk, one fell into a drain. Cuteness was suddenly replaced by fear.

“I immediately put my car in park and ran over to see if the baby was okay, but the Mama was in distress and was wanting her ninth baby, clearly,” Peritore – who’s also a Mom – told The B-Town Blog.

Another passerby stopped and helped try to figure out what to do – or who to call – about this fowl tragedy.

“Who? Burien CARES was closed. And I didn’t want to call 911,” she said.

Peritore then dialed the Burien non-emergency line and was put on hold for 5-8 minutes, all the while trying to keep Mama and her babies safe from going back onto busy Sylvester Road, “where cars were driving WAY too fast.”

Mama and her remaining babies kept crossing the busy road and going around the embankment of the hospital all while hearing her little duckling cry from the drain.

Just then, a Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department pickup truck was leaving the emergency area, and Peritore was able to wave them down.

King County Fire District #2 spokesperson Shauna Sheppard told us that the pickup had a crew from 329 in it, which had just wrapped-up a CPR call, including Jim Simonson and BC Reed.

Peritore told them about the trapped duckling, and warned that the concerned Mama and the rest of the ducklings were still venturing back and forth across dangerous Sylvester Road.

“They stopped, heard what happened and raced back to the station,” Peritore said. “They said they’d be right back to help!”

Upon returning to the station, “Simonson … let myself and Charley Dow know what was going on, and BC Reed wanted us to head to the location and see what we could do,” Sheppard said.

Within minutes, firefighters were back on scene with their big engine, including the right tool to open the heavy drain lid. One of the guys lowered half of his body down, asking his mates to “hold my legs, hold my legs!”

“The drain cover was removed and Charley reached way down – with Simonson holding his feet – and retrieved the duckling,” Sheppard explained. “I grabbed it and took it across the street where Mama was eagerly waiting.”

The heroic upside-down firefighter was able to successfully grab the distressed duckling – which had been trapped in the drain for 35 minutes by then – with his bare hands (no duck tape needed), and set it free to meet a very happy Mama and siblings.

“This was truly wonderful work by our local fire department,” Peritore said. “Awesome work also of a few fellow peeps who stopped to help, and to the people who actually slowed down – thank you!”

One of the firefighters said:

“In all my 25 years, I’ve never rescued a duckling!”

“Very sweet and prompt work done by very fine men,” Peritore added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiWmG_0b4zt66E00

Mama and all her ducklings were last seen waddling off safely, and we hope they’re doing well, and perhaps have found a new, safer route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r27uM_0b4zt66E00

Comments / 0

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
493
Followers
882
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Lifestyle
Burien, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Burien, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducklings#Sylvester#Firefighters#Accident#The B Town Blog#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy