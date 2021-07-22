Cancel
Potential deal raises hopes in opioid-ravaged WVa

Daily Gate City
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies has raised hopes that help could be on the way for opioid-ravaged places in West Virginia. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/804f972a0d0d469c98b8b4880756e5c1.

Lawbloomberglaw.com

States, Cities Eye $26 Billion Deal: Opioid Litigation Explained

State attorneys general say they have a $26 billion dollar plan to resolve the bulk of the liability for the three biggest drug distributors and one major drugmaker that are entangled in the nationwide opioid litigation. The opioid crisis killed nearly 841,000 people since 1999, including 69,710 last year alone....
Ohio State27 First News

$26 billion dollar deal will help Ohioans affected by opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS (OHIO) — The three largest distributors of opioids plus drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay a $26 billion settlement to help victims of the opioid epidemic in Ohio and across the nation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday about the multi-state settlement with...
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

Ohio A.G. inks deal battling opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Ohio’s Attorney General has reached an agreement with the three largest distributors of opioids for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The historic $26 billion nationwide agreement with Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen as well as Johnson & Johnson, must also make changes to help prevent this crisis from happening again.
Public HealthKVIA

Recovery…Opioid deal near…Report: Heads of state hacked

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19. It was the latest rebound following a pullback as investors continue to try and assess how badly rising infections will hurt the economic recovery. The S&P rose 1.5%, a day after its biggest drop since May. Airlines and other stocks that sank a day earlier were back in the winning column. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.21% but remains well below where it was last week, a sign investors remain cautious.
Politicsfinance-commerce.com

States announce $26 billion deal to end some opioids lawsuits

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. After two years of wrangling, the country’s three major drug distributors and a pharmaceutical giant have reached a $26 billion deal with states that would release some of the biggest companies in the industry from all legal liability in the opioid epidemic.
Industry985theriver.com

Frontline advocates view $26 billion opioid deal with frustration, worry

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – Four major U.S. drug companies agreed to a $26 billion settlement last week to end lawsuits over the opioid crisis, but treatment advocates expressed frustration that the money will be slow to arrive and worry it could be misspent. Wednesday’s agreement ended years of litigation between...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Attorney General Details Potential Opioid Settlement Coming To Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Missouri intends to sign a term sheet offered by Johnson and Johnson and drug distributors that offers a settlement to several states who had brought about a lawsuit claiming that they had fueled the opiod crisis. Under the proposed settlement, Johnson & Johnson will...
Indiana StateNorwalk Hour

Indiana getting $1 million to help deal with opioid use

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government is awarding Indiana more than $1 million to train workers in 25 counties to help deal with widespread opioid use, addiction and overdoses. The funds will provide participants with training in jobs that address the impact of the opioid crisis, including recovery coaches, peer...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Rep. Bush camps out at Capitol, protests evictions

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush continued camping outside the U.S. Capitol Monday, calling for an extension of the nation's eviction moratorium. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Monessen, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Opioid coalition hopes to attract new members

The Mon Valley Opioid Coalition hopes to bring in new members to work toward its mission of ensuring the long-term health, safety and well being of Valley residents. Colleen Hughes, executive director of Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, and Monessen police Chief Jim Smith co-chair the coalition. It began in...
IndustryCrain's Cleveland Business

J&J, distributors near final opioid deal terms with states

Opioid maker Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors are expected to disclose this week the final terms of a $26 billion settlement for thousands of lawsuits accusing them of fueling a public-health crisis, according to people familiar with the deal. After years of negotiations with five states, the companies...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky would get $460 million in deal to cover opioid abuse costs

Kentucky would receive more than $460 million from a nationwide settlement of lawsuits charging that pharmaceutical companies fueled drug addiction and overdoes deaths by distributing too many painkillers called opioids. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the deal Wednesday. The deal would settle thousands of complaints across the U.S., but it...

