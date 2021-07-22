Cancel
Wyoming State

Falling boom section kills Wyoming coal mine worker

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Falling equipment killed a man at a Wyoming coal mine.

A section of a boom on a 200-ton (181-metric-ton) crane fell Wednesday and hit the shoulder and neck of Jeff A. Wendland, 31, at the Black Thunder mine, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

Emergency responders pronounced Wendland dead at the scene, the Gillette News Record reports.

Wendland was a millwright at the mine and had been at Black Thunder for 13 years, according to a statement from the mine’s parent company, Arch Natural Resources.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

