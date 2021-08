Two months ago, detailed in an article by Lines.com, the Green Bay Packers were the odds-on favorites to conquer the NFC North for a third consecutive season. This was about three weeks inside the Aaron Rodgers saga that engulfed the NFL, casting uncertainty on the future outlook for the Packers quarterback’s eventual destination. On the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, credible news broke indicating that Rodgers was disillusioned with Green Bay’s front office, loudly hinting that his tenure of 16 seasons with the organization was kaput.