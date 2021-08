NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new recommendation on masks from Mayor Bill de Blasio. He “strongly recommends” everyone wear one inside in public places, but stopped short of a mandate Monday. In New York City, more than 10 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out. But it’s still not enough, and more local lawmakers say de Blasio is making a mistake, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. With the Delta variant spreading at a dangerous rate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging cities and towns to go back to requiring face coverings indoors. “Local governments, you should adopt that CDC mask guidance....