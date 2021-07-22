Judge Rules Victims, Families of Surfside Collapse Will Receive $150 Million in Compensation

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Police Department are teaming up to hold forums on a new open carry law. The law goes into effect August 15th pertaining to the matter of open carry, but the law does not change who can carry a fireman or where. The act removes the fees it costs to apply for or renew a Concealed Weapons Permit. Law enforcement are hoping the forums will clear up any questions on it. The first one is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Chapman Auditorium in the Robert E. McNair Science Building on Alumni Drive in Florence. The second one is at The Continuum located on 208 West Main Street in Lake City, Thursday at 7 p.m.