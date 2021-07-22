Judge Rules Victims, Families of Surfside Collapse Will Receive $150 Million in Compensation
An update on the condo collapse in Surfside Florida. During a hearing yesterday, a judge ruled that survivors and families of those deceased in the collapse will not be asked to donate their property. Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman said “these victims who have lost their homes, their personal belongings, and in many cases their lives are not going to be sacrificing the value of their real estate for the public good.”www.wfxb.com
