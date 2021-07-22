Opera Holland Park Announces Cast Change for ‘Opera in Song: The Marriage of Figaro’

Holland Park provides a master class in how to raise a pleasant and enjoyable opera to an entirely new level. Opera Holland Park has a long and proud tradition of bringing to public attention works by Italian composers whose own considerable talents were eclipsed by those of their contemporary, or near contemporary, Puccini. In the past it has presented creations by Wolf-Ferrari, Cilea, Leoncavallo, Montemezzi, Catalani, Zandonai and Giordano, but one composer it has a particular appetite for is Mascagni, having in recent years presented Zanetto (2012), Cavalleria rusticana (2013), Iris (2016) and Isabeau (2018). Its current offering L’amico Fritz was also performed at the venue, then in a production by Annilese Miskimmon, in 2011, but this new presentation by Julia Burbach makes the opera feel like a substantially different piece. Despite probably being Mascagni’s second best known work after Cavalleria rusticana, I have always felt it to be a pleasant but slight creation, and, enjoyable though the 2011 production was, it did not fundamentally alter my view. This time around, however, I was left feeling quite breathless. I never expected to do so, and there may never again be a performance that inspires such a strong reaction in me, but certain nights in the opera house can elicit extraordinary things, and this was most definitely one of them.