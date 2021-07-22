Cancel
Theater & Dance

Opera Holland Park Announces Cast Change for ‘Opera in Song: The Marriage of Figaro’

By Francisco Salazar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpera Holland Park has announced a cast change for its “Opera in Song: The Marriage of Figaro.”. The company announced that Nardus Williams is indisposed and will be unable to perform in the upcoming recital on July 27 July. As a result, Louise Alder will be stepping in on short notice.

