Two men from Florida in Possession of Over $100,000 Worth of Cocaine Arrested in Robeson County.

Two men from Florida in possession of more than $100,000 worth of cocaine were arrested on Tuesday along I-95 in Robeson County. 42 year old Christian Hernandez of Jacksonville and 42 year old Josua Morales of Tampa were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. The arrests were made during a routine traffic stop on I-95 north near mile marker 34. Officials seized more than 4.4 pounds of cocaine, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia. Both men are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center on $1 million bonds.