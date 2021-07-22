Reservations Are No Longer Required for Carowinds Amusement Park

Getting out of that ticket booth through the doors of an amusement park is Livin La Vida Loca for a kid. As an adult – especially after being locked in for a year – you can take full advantage of the privileges of being an adult with thrilling rides while getting a slice of nostalgia without any worries about a curfew. Keep in mind children are still around and that someone has to clean up, so be aware of your surroundings and stay respectful of other park guests.