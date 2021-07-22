Reservations Are No Longer Required for Carowinds Amusement Park
Good news! Reservations are no longer required for Carowinds Amusement Park. Park officials announced yesterday that guests will no longer have to make reservations when they come to Carowinds or the Carolina Harbor Waterpark. The park reopened in May after being closed due to the pandemic and they’ve expanded their summer season until September 1st! Carowinds is currently in the midst of their ‘Grand Carnivale’ with foods and performers from six different countries available throughout the park. That celebration will continue until August 1st.www.wfxb.com
