Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Reservations Are No Longer Required for Carowinds Amusement Park

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! Reservations are no longer required for Carowinds Amusement Park. Park officials announced yesterday that guests will no longer have to make reservations when they come to Carowinds or the Carolina Harbor Waterpark. The park reopened in May after being closed due to the pandemic and they’ve expanded their summer season until September 1st! Carowinds is currently in the midst of their ‘Grand Carnivale’ with foods and performers from six different countries available throughout the park. That celebration will continue until August 1st.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Until September#Carowinds Amusement Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Multnomah County, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

Multnomah Falls Requires Reservations

In late July, Multnomah Falls began requiring visitors who drive to the site to have a Timed Reservation Ticket to visit. The move is designed to mitigate congestion and safety related to issues at Exit 31 and on the Historic Columbia River Highway as well as improve access to the site.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Esports arena in the works near Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment plans to add esports to its lineup of roller coasters and water parks. It wants to build a 1,500-seat esports arena in Ohio for gaming tournaments near Cedar Point, its flagship amusement park in Sandusky, the company announced Thursday. The...
Goshen, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Amusement Park Announces It’s Closing Two Days a Week

If you've made summer plans to ride some rides this year, you may need to adjust them. Now that COVID restrictions and guidelines have eased across New York, many places have begun to operate at 100% capacity. One place that might be part of your summer vacation plans, The Great Escape in Lake George, has adjusted its protocols to follow along with the CDC guidelines for guests, but have just announced that they are no longer going to be open seven days a week.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Every Good Lagoon Amusement Park Ride Ranked by an Idahoan

The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is awesome. I grew up in Salt Lake City and we went there a number of times for family fun and other special occasions. Though the park has made massive changes since I lived in Utah, they have been good changes. There are now nine real roller coasters and dozens of other fun (and terrifying) rides for all ages.
WeatherDenver Post

After a long wait, Lakeside Amusement Park officially reopens tonight

After delays caused by staffing issues, Lakeside Amusement Park is finally reopening tonight. The park had originally planned to open on Wednesday but was unable due to inclement weather. According to Brenda Fisherman, the park planned to reopen midsummer but first had to hire seasonal workers, many of whom the...
Winter Park, COskyhinews.com

Winter Park Resort to host celebration of NSCD founder’s life

A celebration of life for the late founder of the National Sports Center for the Disabled will be held at Winter Park Resort on July 23. Friends and community members are welcome to join a celebration of life for Hal O’Leary, who died in June at 94 years old. Starting at 9 a.m. on July 23, Winter Park Resort will offer complimentary gondola rides up to Sunspot Lounge, where the celebration of life will take place around 10 a.m. No RSVP is required.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

5 Colorado Adventure and Amusement Parks to Get Crunk At This Summer

Getting out of that ticket booth through the doors of an amusement park is Livin La Vida Loca for a kid. As an adult – especially after being locked in for a year – you can take full advantage of the privileges of being an adult with thrilling rides while getting a slice of nostalgia without any worries about a curfew. Keep in mind children are still around and that someone has to clean up, so be aware of your surroundings and stay respectful of other park guests.
Arnolds Park, IAsiouxlandnews.com

Arnolds Park Amusement Park to close Wed. due to heat

ARNOLDS PARL, Iowa — Arnolds Park Amusement Park will close Wednesday due to heat. In a Facebook post, the park says that for the safety of guests and staff they will be shortening hours on Tuesday and will close on Wednesday for the excessive heat index.
Travelallears.net

Could This Disney World Dining Glitch Mean a Longer Reservation Window is Returning?

Ever since Walt Disney World reopened, there have been quite a few alterations in how dining works. The dining plan has been unavailable, Mobile Ordering has been heavily encouraged at many restaurants, and dining reservations can only be made 60 days out instead of the usual 180. But today, there’s an interesting glitch on the website that may point to some future changes.
Traveldenverite.com

Lakeside Amusement Park is open again

Lakeside Amusement Park is reopening Thursday night, after delays with staffing and the pandemic. Brenda Fishman, the park’s head of operations, said the park planned on reopening earlier in the summer but first they needed staff to run the park, The Know reported. The amusement park held open interviews on...
TravelSteamboat Pilot & Today

Wilderness Wanderings: Where to hike that’s not closed for fire

Many of our most popular area trails have been closed because of the Morgan Creek Fire. But you’ve been planning to take your visiting family or friends on your favorite Mount Zirkel Area Wilderness hike. What to do? Well, don’t despair. Just as fire renews the land, let it stimulate...
Traveltripsavvy.com

Arches National Park: The Complete Guide

Welcome to red rock country! A colorful member of Utah’s Mighty 5, Arches National Park contains the world’s largest concentration of natural sandstone arches as well as an impressive variety of other striking geological formations, including giant sandstone fins, balanced rocks, tall pinnacles, soaring spires, gargoyles, and hoodoos. Northwest of Moab and about 30 miles from Canyonlands National Park, Arches offers year-round hiking, canyoneering, camping, rock climbing, and stargazing. This complete guide aims to help you plan when to go, what to do and see while visiting, and where to camp/stay. It also details some of the park’s rules and fees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy