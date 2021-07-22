Cancel
Environment

DHEC Issues Warning As Smoke From Wildfires in the West Rolls Into South Carolina

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a warning for South Carolina residents as a result of the wildfires in the western United States. According to DHEC, some South Carolinans may see smoke drifting through the sky from the fires and people in the state are advised to be aware of possible health effects. The smoke can irritate the eyes and the respiratory system and aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases. Depending on wind conditions, multiple areas could be affected. The effects will occur today and may last into tomorrow. DHEC recommends limiting your time outdoors, keeping windows and doors closed and running your air conditioner.

