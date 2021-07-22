The 16 best denim dresses for summer 2021

Why do we love loose dresses? Let us count the ways. First of all, and perhaps most importantly, they're so comfortable. You can move around in it, and you don't have to wear pants, which is a top selling point for us. Plus, there are so many pretty loose dresses that are available right now; they prove that a loose dress does not have to equal a potato sack. From shirtdresses to floral styles, minis and maxis, the possibilities are endless. Whether you're trying desperately to beat the heat this season or just looking to bulk up your summer wardrobe, might we suggest one of these stylish picks?