Gas Line Severed In Caldwell County, Nearby Residents Should ‘Shelter In Place’
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A main gas line has been severed in the Hudson area of Caldwell County, according to county officials. The Piedmont Natural Gas gas line on Hickory Boulevard, located at Smokey Mountain Furniture, was severed resulting in officials requesting for nearby residents shelter in place and limit time outdoors. Residents should be aware of new onset of headache, dizziness, and nausea.www.wccbcharlotte.com
