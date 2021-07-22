Cancel
Robeson County, NC

Murder Suspect Back Behind Bars in Robeson County

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder suspect was arrested on weapon and drug charges after violating his release conditions. According to police, 25 year old Daquan McNair of Saint Pauls was arrested on July 10th for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with violating his release conditions from a previous arrest when he was charged with first-degree murder back in 2019. McNair is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

