New York City, NY

Air Quality Warnings Issued As Wildfires Continue to Burn

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s air quality is the worst it has been in 15 years due to more than 80 major wildfires burning across the United States. The air quality index surged to 157 in Manhattan yesterday as smoke from raging wildfires in the west stretched all the way to the East Coast. More than a million acres are on fire as extreme drought grips most of the west. The fires have become so intense they have sparked their own weather systems and can be seen from space. The fires have caused power outages, destroyed structures and prompted the deployment of the national guard. The good news is a cold front is helping push some of the smoke out.

