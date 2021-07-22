Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas health tech company raises $15 million in new funding to ease caregiving crisis

By Natalie Walters
Dallas News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-based caregiver support company Cariloop expects to triple the size of its company and address the COVID-era caregiving crisis with its $15 million in new funding. Atlanta-based Noro-Moseley Partners, which first connected with Cariloop in 2016, led the funding round with participation from the KCRise Fund, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Patterson Thoma Family Office, MPK Equity Partners and 1843 Capital.

